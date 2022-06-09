Reebok x Mountain Research Club C II Mid Nods ‘80s Tennis Dress Code

Reebok and Japanese fashion label Mountain Research have unveiled the next piece from their growing line of collaborative releases: the Mountain Research x Reebok Club C II Mid.

“As the classic tennis shoe, I’ve wanted to work on Club C for some time,” commented Mountain Research founder, Setsumasa Kobayashi. “It also reminds me of ‘80s hip hop scenes where everyone wore white sneakers, which I always loved.”

The Mountain Research x Reebok Club II Mid is subtle and practical, drawing inspiration from ‘80s tennis club attire, heritage Club C elements and cricket footwear.

“The idea was to create something basic yet decorative,” continued Kobayashi. “The minimalistic look is meant to correspond to the strict tennis club dress codes of the era.”

Most notably, the outer tongue features a removable lace guard or “bonnet” that mimics Club C’s original perforated foam tongue and classic cricket footwear protectors called “pats”. Constructed with white leather and cobalt blue accents, the mid-cut Club C features vintage branding elements, an interior arch bandage with repeating print, and a fold-over tongue label with Mountain Research graphics.

Mountain Research and Reebok first collaborated in spring 2020 on Reebok’s retro-future DMX Trail Shadow. The brands would come together for a second time later that year and once again in spring 2022 via Reebok’s iconic Alien Stomper model.

The Mountain Research x Reebok Club C II Mid drops June 10 from Mountain Research (MOUNTAIN RESEARCH (sett.co.jp) and June 17 from, Reebok.com, and select retailers.