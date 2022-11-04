Dr. Martens Releases New Trinity Boot For Winter Season

Dr. Martens’ most winter-ready technical boot yet is here: the 1460 Trinity Waterproof Boot.

After years of testing, Dr. Martens’ unleashes their ultimate winter boot — the next leap forward for Dr. Martens’ winter protection.

As the culmination of six decades of innovation and development, the 1460 Trinity Boot is the latest in the line of Dr. Martens’ footwear expertise – a combination of all their weather-proof technology into one single style. Built from waterproof Kaya Nubuck leather over a breathable DryWair waterproof membrane, the Trinity boot ensures complete protection from the elements, down to a unique waterproof version of Dr. Martens’ signature yellow welt stitch.

An insulated WarmWair fleece lining locks in heat in even the coldest of conditions, while the cushioned SoftWair sockliner and moisture-wicking padded collar provide all-day, everyday comfort. Built atop a GripWair slip-resistant tread for sure footing in icy conditions, the Trinity boot is finished with a hiking-inspired D-ring lacing system and dual loops for ease of access and removal.

Dr. Martens 1460 Trinity Waterproof Boot is available now at DrMartens.com for $240 USD.