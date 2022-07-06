DC Shoes Collaborates With Lucasfilm On New Stars Wars Collection

DC Shoes has announced a new partnership with Lucasfilm for a collaborative collection of new footwear and apparel celebrating the original Star Wars trilogy.

The collection focuses on Star Wars: A New Hope, and features five unique character-driven capsules that highlight character art of Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, the X-wing/R2-D2, and the stormtroopers. It also includes an extensive Essentials capsule that features black Galactic Empire and white Rebel Alliance colorways with a standout blueprint design on some of DC’s bestselling Essential styles.

The collection gives equal love to both the dark side and light side of the Force, as well as standing out with attention to detail. With Aurebesh script spelling out iconic quotes, special keychains included with the shoes, and yearbook-style superlative awards on the tees, DC had some fun and kept it authentic throughout. A good example of this is the X-wing inspired Kalis Vulc, which includes a zipper stash pocket on the tongue that cleverly fits the included “Death Star™ Plans” keychain.

“We are humbled to work with such an iconic cultural juggernaut as STAR WARS. Aside from being a massive influence on nearly every person at DC Shoes, we love how well the story of underdog rebels upsetting a powerful Empire mirrors the DC brand story,” says Michael Minter, Head of Marketing, DC Shoes.

The Star Wars | DC Shoes Collection drops July 9th at select stores and at DCShoes.com.