PUMA Hoops Reveals the Scoot Zeros x Cheetos

Puma Hoops has revealed the latest edition of Scoot Henderson’s signature shoe franchise, the Scoot Zeros x Cheetos.

Game time meets snack time, with Scoot’s second signature drop. As part of the PUMA x Cheetos collection, the orange colorway blends Henderson’s personal mantra, “Overly Determined to Dominate (O.D.D)” with Chester Cheetah’s iconic spots.

A continuation from the Georgia Peach iteration, the newest Scoot Zeros silhouette features the iconic Scoot “S” logo branding as an accent on the tongue, along with an additional mini formstrip on the medial heel, imitating a flame to signify the FLAMIN’ HOT® flavor that this new silhouette brings on court.

Photos courtesy of PUMA

Alongside the Scoot Zeros x Cheetos, PUMA will be releasing two additional footwear style, an RS-X and a Cheetos Suede Classic, and an eight-piece apparel collection which included Chester Cheetah inspired sherpa & pant, hoodie, dazzle shorts and graphic tee variations.

The Scott Zero x Cheetos and PUMA x Cheetos collaboration drops Feb. 16 at PUMA.com, the PUMA App and at the PUMA NYC Flagship store.