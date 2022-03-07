PUMA Hoops & LaMelo Ball Honor Charlotte With New MB.01 “Queen City”

PUMA Hoops has announced the upcoming release of the latest colorway of the MB.01, dubbed “Queen City”, the signature sneaker of LaMelo Ball.

Melo already debuted the new sneaker colorway on-court during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

It is draped in a majestic purple with a pop of teal, honoring Melo’s NBA team and it’s city: Charlotte, North Carolina. To celebrate the city of Charlotte and give back to the community, PUMA and LaMelo partnered to refurbish two courts at L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park. The courts located at 1501 McDonald Street feature LaMelo’s signature wings, “1 of 1” designs, and are painted with a bold color palette inspired by the MB.01 Queen City and Buzz City silhouettes.

The MB.01 Queen features the latest PUMA Hoops technology featuring Nitro Foam in the midsole for superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight.

The PUMA MB.01 “Queen City” drops March 18th at PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Eastbay for $125 USD.