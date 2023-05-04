Fossil Launches Star Wars Collection for “Return of the Jedi” 40th Anniversary

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic movie, Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Fossil has released a new collaborative collection, released on the widely celebrated, fan-favorite day — May the 4th.

Exceptionally crafted down to the very last detail, the capsule of watches and jewelry pays homage to the iconic characters and symbols of the Rebellion.

“We’re thrilled to share this special collection celebrating a story that has made such a cultural impact on generations and that, like Fossil, evokes a feeling of nostalgia for so many,” says Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer. “Made for fans by fans—we’re excited for people to discover the intricate details inspired by the film and to collect their favorite pieces from this exceptional collaboration.”

The Star Wars x Fossil collection launches with six limited-edition timepieces, meticulously designed in celebration of the film’s most beloved Rebels. Each individually-numbered watch is packaged in a collector’s box—showcasing cinematic sound effects, comic-book-style illustrations, and a replica movie ticket pin—and features quintessential character details, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and C-3PO.

Alongside the limited watch assortment, Star Wars x Fossil also offers five special-edition watches with comic-book-style graphic dials, silicone straps and classic tins. There’s also a special edition Star Wars x Fossil jewelry collection featuring designs of fan-favorite characters — Yoda, R2-D2 and C-3PO — and iconography in semi-3D silhouettes and signature craftsmanship. The gold-tone charm necklace, charm bracelet and earring stud set feature green aventurine and subtle shine, while our hoop earrings showcase the Rebellion logo.

The Fossil x Star Wars collection is available now at Fossil.com and select Fossil retail stores.