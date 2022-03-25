“I KNOW NIGO” Album Merch by Billionaire Boys Club x Human Made

In celebration of NIGO’s new album release, I KNOW NIGO, the Billionaire Boys Club co-founder teams up with Human Made for a special merch drop named after the album.

The drop finds the two iconic brands coming together for a collection of graphic tees and sweatshirts, with prices ranging from $60 to $160. It features astronaut-styled Human Made characters.

The Billionaire Boys Club x Human Made “I KNOW NIGO” album merch capsule is available Friday, March 25th at 12pm ET, exclusively at our NYC Flagship in Soho, Miami pop-up and on bbcicecream.com.