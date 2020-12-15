Stadium Goods Collaborates With M.Senna For “Study 003” Sculpture

Stadium Goods has announced its collaboration with renowned mixed-media artist, Matthew Senna, on an extremely limited release of his latest sneaker themed sculpture, “Study 003.”

Best known for his epically detailed takes on iconic sneakers appearing in the “Masters of Air” Air Max Con exhibit in New York City in 2016 and ComplexCon Chicago 2019, Senna was drawn to the Air Jordan 3 for inspiration because, “More than any other shoe, the Air Jordan 3 embodies Michael Jordan’s career in the city of Chicago. The shoe itself is so iconic. The elephant print, the photo of Michael wearing it while soaring in the air at the Dunk Contest in Chicago. Offering my take on that moment exclusively for the opening of Stadium Goods Chicago made sense as a place for ‘Study 003’ to live.”

His collaboration with Stadium Goods were hand-made exclusively in his LA studio. The M.Senna “Study 003” sculptures are offered in three different materials: Concrete, White Resin and Silver Plated edition.

The White Resin cast is an edition of 300 and is available for $495 USD, and the Cement is an edition of 75 and is available for $595 USD. The Silver Plated edition available for $7,500 is limited to only 23 pieces, and marks the first time that Senna has offered this material on any of his sculptures.

Each sculpture is packaged inside a custom box with foam inserts, a magnetic clasp closure system, and a co-branded individually signed and numbered certificate of authenticity. “Study 003” features several defining details, including accurate textures for the elephant print panels, pebbled leather upper, laces, and even the lining of the shoe. Senna’s signature is also imprinted at the heel of the midsole.

The release debuted in limited quantities as a timed “hidden drop” within ComplexLand, before appearing in the new Stadium Goods Chicago store on December 11.

“Study 003” is now available online at StadiumGoods.com.

Also, Stadium Goods’ brand new Chicago store will see a grand installation of over 200 sculptures, commemorating the launch of “Study 003,” while paying homage to Michael Jordan’s historic dunk from the free throw line at the famed Chicago Stadium.