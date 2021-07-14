Skater Matt Berger Debuts Signature Etnies Veer Colorway

Etnies’ rider Matt Berger’s signature Veer skateboarding shoes is here.

Repping his country, Matt’s Signature Veer colorway features Canadian red and white. July is shaping up to be a big month for Berger for three reasons — he’s competing in X Games Real Street 2021, his etnies Signature Veer launches, and late this month he’ll be in Tokyo making skateboarding history.

If skateboarding had a Cinderella story, it would be the story of Matt Berger’s path from a 5-year-old skating on his patio to the world stage this summer! In skateboarding, anything’s possible and Matt’s rise went from getting sponsored at ten all the way to the world’s stage about a decade later when he became the first AM in history to qualify into Street League Skateboarding (SLS). He captured the world’s attention when he made the finals at every contest during his rookie year, and then went on to the Championship. Matt will be making history this summer in X Games Real Street and in Tokyo later this month.

The red stylized “E” pops on this clean white colorway with a gum sole. Gum soles are classic, and this one’s Michelin performance rubber makes it 3x more durable!

The etnies Berger Veer shoes are slim, streamlined and are now available on Etnies.com.