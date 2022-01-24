UFC’s Dana White Does Sneaker Shopping at Undefeated Las Vegas

UFC president Dana White helps Complex kick off their 15th season of “Sneaker Shopping”, chopping it up with Joe La Puma at Undefeated in Las Vegas about sneakers.

In the episode, White talks about his love of Adidas, why the Air Jordan 1 Low is his favorite, and talks about the UFC’s newly announced sneaker deal with The Rock and Under Armour.

“We have a shoe deal that comes out this month. We did a deal with The Rock – Project Rock, under his Under Armour shoes […] He swears by the shoe, he loves it,” White says.

At the end, the UFC president picks up a number of Nike Blazers and Adidas shoes to add to his collection.