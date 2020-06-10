LAMO Footwear Reimagines Vulcanized Collection For Summer 2020

Southern California-based footwear brand LAMO has returned for Summer 2020 with re-imagined iterations of its vulcanized collection.

Available for both men and women, the vulcanized collection was reintroduced into LAMO’s product line in 2018, offering its customers durability, sole flexibility, comfort and value in their newest silhouettes. These same silhouettes have been reimagined and re-introduced this summer.

“As we continue to expand our 365-day product lines, our vulcanized offering has shined like a star,” said Jerry Breig, COO of LAMO. “We are eager to bring this offering to more retailers in FW20 and beyond, and create the ultimate value product for our consumers!”

So far, multiple vulcanized styles have secured a spot on the top ten best sellers list. Looking to fall and winter 2020, classic styles including the women’s Piper, Vita and men’s Carter will features new colors and patterns.

The current LAMO vulcanized collection is now available and ranges from $32.99 – $52.99. Visit LamoFootwear.com to browse.