Vans Unveils Collection with NY Designer Sandy Liang

Legendary brand Vans announced this week that they have partnered with New York fashion designer Sandy Liang for a limited-edition collection, set to drop February 21.

Known for mixing materials, colors and prints with a bold but youthful take on fashion, Liang brings her signature design to five Vans Classic footwear styles, as well as apparel and accessories. She draws inspiration from her hometown of Bayside, Queens, her grandma and the hand-me-downs from her youth.

“To see my ideas come to life on such an iconic collection of footwear and apparel is a dream come true” said Sandy Liang. “This collection embodies the playful dreaminess of the nineties, as well as the grittiness of downtown New York City.”

The Vans x Sandy Liang footwear iterations feature fleece-like cheetah prints to metal jewelry adornments. The Sandy Liang Era is the stand out as the hero of the five-piece assortment. The Old Skool is dressed in pink velour inspired by the couch found in Liang’s Lower East Side Studio and is updated with crisscross chain detailing. A second Old Skool is dedicated to the L.E.S. and showcases black canvas uppers and exposed white lock stitching, custom Sandy Liang cotton laces, butterfly adorned outsoles and custom stitching on each heel. Liang reimagines Vans’ Platform Slip-On with snow leopard fur which covers the entirety of the shoe – from upper to sole. Rounding out the assortment is the Vans Sport paying homage to the designer’s hometown of Bayside, NYC. The Vans Sport features canvas leopard uppers on one side and a traditional tartan plaid on the medial side complimented with a checkerboard printed heel tab and custom laces.

To celebrate the Vans x Sandy Liang collection debut, Vans is launching an exclusive pop-up shopping experience at The General by Vans retail location at 102 N. 6th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249. NY locals can shop beginning February 21 through March 15.

The Vans x Sandy Liang collection drops online, select Vans retail locations and sandyliang.info on Feb. 21.