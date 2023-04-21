Ciele Athletics Opens Flagship Store in Montreal, Canada

Canada-based running brand, Ciele Athletics, has announced the grand opening of its newest flagship store in Montreal, Canada.

The store’s opening kicks off on April 21, with drinks and music.

The new Ciele Athletics store opening follows the recent release of a new collection called the Performance Run (PR) Collection, consisting of apparel with elevated detailing and high quality fabrics.

“The goal with this collection is to bring elevated details and high-quality fabrics to training days and every run in between,” said Jeremy Bresnen, president and co-founder of Ciele Athletics. “Superior innovation is woven throughout this collection, building off of what our design team developed when we launched Elite last year.”

Photos courtesy of Ciele Athletics

For more info, visit CieleAthletics.com.

Ciele Athletics Montreal

1630 R. Notre Dame O

Montréal, QC H3J 1M1

Canada