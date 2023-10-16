Oakley Drops New Eyewear and Travel Apparel Collections

Oakley has officially dropped their latest apparel collection, dubbed Crush The Ordinary, as well as a new eyewear drop called the Encoder Extension Collection.

Both collections redefine the aesthetic for gear that works and operates while keeping functionality at the heart. The new Oakley collection introduces two new eyewear styles, to the Encoder family. Both styles are available with Prizm Lens Technology to enhance color, contrast, and detail to make the most of any activity. More info on each style is below:

Encoder Ellipse: available with Matte Black, Matte Navy, Gold and X-Silver frames & pays homage to the shape of the iconic Oakley logo

available with Matte Black, Matte Navy, Gold and X-Silver frames & pays homage to the shape of the iconic Oakley logo Encoder Squared: available with Sky Blue, Matte Black, and Matte Carbon frames and pulls inspiration from the design’s squared and parallel lines

Photos courtesy of Oakley

The apparel collection is designed for the pursuit of new experiences. Featuring all-black jackets, tees, pants and vests for everyday use, the capsule fuses craftsmanship and precision with ultra-luxurious fabrics that transcend beyond just premium apparel.

Photos courtesy of Oakley

Both Oakley collections are available now at Oakley.com and select Oakley retailers.