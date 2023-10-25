éS To Release Second Colorway Of The MUSKA in “White/Navy”

Following the massive success of the reissue of the MUSKA a month ago, éS returns with a new colorway in White/Navy.

Few people have made such a huge impact in skateboarding as Chad Muska, AKA “THE MUSKA”. Combining raw talent, personality and power, the Muska will fill every session with creativity and energy.

His signature shoe, THE MUSKA, was designed in 1998, marking Chad’s first-ever pro shoe. With éS’ highest design standards, premium materials, and technology, Chad’s shoe became the most sought-after skateboard shoe of its time, instantly selling out in shops around the world.

Photos courtesy of éS

Every detail of this limited reissue is exact to the original. Just as Chad’s skateboarding advanced in tricks, style, and innovation, so did his shoe.

The éS MUSKA White/Navy drops October 26 at eSSkateboarding.com.