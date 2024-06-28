PSD Underwear Collaborates With Liquid Death For Capsule Collection

PSD Underwear announced that they have teamed up with wildly popular water brand Liquid Death for an exclusive collaboration capsule consisting of men’s, women’s

and youth.

The collection merges PSD and Liquid Death’s branded graphics and logos, such as the recognizable PSD logo, the Liquid Death text logo, and the skull graphic logo seen on Liquid Death cans.

“We always appreciate successful entrepreneurs, and we view ourselves as a disruptor in our space and Liquid Death is the same way and we think alike and make for an easy partnership,” said Curt Flaitz, Founder and CEO PSD.

The release consists of a range of PSD’s box brief underwear in both men’s and youth sizes, women’s boy shorts, and women’s sports bras.

The PSD Underwear x Liquid Death capsule is available online at PSD.com.