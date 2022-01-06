G-Shock Introduces Burning Red Watch Series

Casio has introduced the latest additions to its G-SHOCK MOVE lineup of fitness watches with the “Burning Red Series.”

The new collection brings a striking red colorway to two of the brand’s most popular fitness models, the GBA900 and GBD200, which provide technical features to take your training to the next level.

Offering both function and style, the new GBA900RD-4A and GBD200RD-4 are built with the absolute toughness G-SHOCK models are known for, as well as the tools to provide users with customized technology to support a variety of workouts. This includes features like Bluetooth® functionality that enables users to measure running distance, speed, pace, calorie consumption, and more. Additional features include a step tracker, a graphical display of workout intensity, and an achievement graph to show progression towards individualized goals.

In addition, both models boast a built-in accelerometer, which can automatically record daily movements when paired with the G-SHOCK MOVE app. The innovative measurement function can log mileage, speed / pace, and calories burned, making sure users stay on track with their fitness goals for the new year.

The GBD200RD-4 also features a unique, High Contrast MIP display, slim profile and a bold, red urethane band with multiple band holes to improve air exchange and provide enhanced comfort and moisture control, as well as ensuring a precise fit while on the move.

The GBA900RD-4A boasts a classic G-SHOCK shape along with a large LCD display, which provides the user with increased visibility of the multi-functional analog-digital display. Similar to the GBD200, the watch’s lugs have ventilation parts to improve air exchange and moisture-wicking, while the red urethane band features multiple band holes, allowing for precise length adjustments and maximum comfort while the wearer is on the move.

The new “Burning Red Series” drops this month at G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com for $130-$150 USD.