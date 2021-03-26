PUMA Hoops Launches The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Low-Top

PUMA Hoops links up with Kyle Kuzman for the Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Low-Top, the second collaborative effort between Kuzma and fashion designer Rhuigi after their first sneaker dropped in Fall 2020.

The vintage-inspired colorway, combined with ProFoam+ for added stability and cushioning and PUMA’s lightweight yet durable Matryx Engineered Knit, fuses together performance and style creating the perfect court-ready and street-approved pair of kicks.

The new Clyde All-Pro Kuzma launches March 27th at Foot Locker and select retailers for $140.