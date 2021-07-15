TOMS Launches New Men’s Shoe: The Rover

TOMS has launched the first ever reimagined version of its iconic men’s Alpargata silhouette, dubbed the Rover, available now.

The Alpargata’s more technical cousin is part slip-on, part sneaker. It’s low maintenance like a slip-on and durable like a sneaker, featuring a durable, dual-density outsole made of rubber and EVA that boasts high rebound in the front and high-density cushioning at the heel. There’s also a ribbed knit collar that delivers a secure fit, while OrthoLite ECO X-40 Hybrid insoles offers the comfort needed with every step. Lastly, there’s a pull tab and water-resistant suede uppers.

Dubbed “TOMS coolest men’s shoe to date,” the Rover is available now at the brand’s online store and in retail locations.

Also, with every purchase TOMS gives back to organizations at the grassroots level, as part of its new social impact strategy where 1/3 of all profits are donated to those doing good on the ground.