FUTURA LABORATORIES x Coca-Cola Launch Exclusive Collection with Herschel Supply

Herschel Supply Co. has introduced an exclusive collection in partnership with FUTURA LABORATORIES and Coca-Cola.

Brought together by a shared love of art and Coca-Cola, the collection includes a custom print showcasing Futura’s “Pointman” among red Coca-Cola cans. Concepted in the 1980s and rising to become Futura’s most recognizable character, the “Pointman” has been at the pinnacle of pop culture, fashion and sport. The exclusive print is featured across three insulated Herschel styles and a limited edition lanyard.

The FUTURA LABORATORIES x Coca-Cola by Herschel Supply Collection includes:

Insulated Pop Quiz Cooler 12 Pack ($109.99) – U-shaped zippered closure, quick access top flap, reinforced handles for comfortable carrying and a removable padded shoulder strap, constructed with 100% recycled main body and coated bases, foam padded insulation, leak proof liner, front pocket with key clip bottle opener and custom FUTURA LABORATORIES webbing details.

($109.99) – U-shaped zippered closure, quick access top flap, reinforced handles for comfortable carrying and a removable padded shoulder strap, constructed with 100% recycled main body and coated bases, foam padded insulation, leak proof liner, front pocket with key clip bottle opener and custom FUTURA LABORATORIES webbing details. Insulated Miller Backpack ($129.99) – Space to fit up to 20 cans, designed with dual top carrying handles, air mesh shoulder straps with sternum support clips and dual water bottle pockets, constructed with 100% recycled main body and coated bases, foam padded insulation, leak proof liner, front pocket with key clip bottle opener and custom FUTURA LABORATORIES webbing details.

($129.99) – Space to fit up to 20 cans, designed with dual top carrying handles, air mesh shoulder straps with sternum support clips and dual water bottle pockets, constructed with 100% recycled main body and coated bases, foam padded insulation, leak proof liner, front pocket with key clip bottle opener and custom FUTURA LABORATORIES webbing details. Insulated Bottle Swing ($39.99) – Equipped with drawcord closure, adjustable shoulder strap and mesh pocket

($39.99) – Equipped with drawcord closure, adjustable shoulder strap and mesh pocket Lanyard ($19.99) – 100% jacquard webbing and features Futura Laboratories’ logo print

The FUTURA LABORATORIES x Coca-Cola by Herschel Supply Collection is available at HerschelSupply.com and select Herschel stores.