Element & Public Enemy Team Up For “Fight The Power” Capsule

Element has announced that it has teamed up with iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy for a limited capsule collection called “Fight The Power”, the first of a two chapter partnership for 2022.

As cultural activists and educators through their music, Public Enemy’s relentless mission not only inspired those who helped to create and define Element in the 80’s and 90’s, but continue to resonate thirty years on with the world today.

Produced in partnership with Bravado, the collection brings a mix of apparel and hardgoods to the Element SS ’22 line, inspired by the legacy of Public Enemy’s cultural influence. The collection blends 90’s sportswear influences with silhouettes that reference Element’s New York roots. Taking cues from the fashion found in classic Public Enemy music videos of the era, Element created a selection of styles including polos, bucket hats and patterned chinos for a street-wise line of garments with hits of the group’s iconic logo throughout.

In celebration of the roots of this collaboration, Element chose NYC for the launch of the Public Enemy x Element collection in conjunction with the brand’s community partner, the Harold Hunter Foundation. Named in honor of the late Harold Hunter, a giant in the New York skate scene, HHF has been supporting the skateboarding youth of NYC since 2006. In the spirit of Public Enemy’s dedication to education and community empowerment, this partnership brings an incomparable group of likeminded people to the scene for a good cause and a celebration of three decades of skateboarding and music.

Shop the collection now at ElementBrand.com.