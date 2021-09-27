PUMA x Breanna Stewart Unveil Limited-Edition Overdue Apparel Pack

PUMA and WNBA star Breanna Stewart has officially unveiled a co-branded, limited edition apparel pack called Overdue.

Featuring an Overdue T-Shirt and Hoodie, the apparel pack represents PUMA and Stewie’s commitment to listening, learning, and pushing forward the sport of basketball for women and athletes everywhere.

Overdue is inspired by Stewie’s remarkable success and her passion to grow the sport and pave the way for the next generation of athletes, while also advocating for equality in sports which is long overdue.

The PUMA x Breanna Stewart apparel pack will be available on PUMA.com and at the PUMA NYC Flagship store starting October 1.