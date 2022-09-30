Herschel Supply Launches Henn Kim Collection

Herschel Supply proudly presents the next installment of their Nova Art Project, a series of partnerships with women-identifying artists. The latest is with Henn Kim, her second with the brand, which includes two exclusive designs on the Herschel Nova Backpack.

The collection transforms Henn Kim’s The New Moon and We Are Stars illustrations into Herschel’s Nova Mid-Volume Backpack. Kim draws on personal experiences to create her signature artwork, using a minimalistic and poetic art style, she blends fantasy with reality, creating pieces that touch on themes of love, heartbreak, dreams, loneliness and what it means to exist in the world.

In The New Moon, Henn Kim is inspired by the childlike wonder of being followed by the moon, viewing it as a symbol of serenity, healing, time and transformation. In We Are Stars Henn Kim sends a message of courage to viewers, reminding them that everyone shines and moves within their own orbit. Featuring teardrop, sun and moon icons and custom labels with messages from the artist, the collection comes to life with details that represent ongoing themes across Henn Kim’s artwork.

The Henn Kim for Herschel Supply Collection is available exclusively at Herschel Supply stores and online at Herschelsupply.com.