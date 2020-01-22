PUMA & Chinatown Market Debut First Collab For Rider Franchise

This weekend, PUMA is set to debut its first designer collaboration for the Rider franchise with Chinatown Market.

For the drop, the brands settled on a monochromatic approach, with two new colorways for Future Rider.

Formally known for fun color blocking, the new Future Rider iterations boast a minimalistic look, coming in black or white with yellow accents. Both shoes also feature a translucent upper with Chinatown Market’s signature bright yellow accented on the heel tab, midfoot eyestay and heel size badge.

The Chinatown Market x PUMA Future Rider drop January 25th at PUMA.com, in stores and at select retailers for $120 each.