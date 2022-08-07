éS Reintroduces the NEW éS STYLUS

Skate footwear brand éS dug into its archives to reintroduce a style from the late 1990s — the Stylus.

The skate shoe was part of the éS 1997 collection that helped to set the tone for this new unseen direction in skateboarding. In honor of the game changing evolution that éS has created for over 25 years, the brand introducing the éS STYLUS in a mid-top version to continue pushing skate footwear forward.

The mid-top sneaker helps reinforce ankle stability and confidence in whatever trick lays ahead. The blind seamed toe piece increases durability against the harsh abrasion of the perfect flick, over, and over again. Add a full length EVA into one of the team riders favourite outsoles and wham, bam, THANK YOU mam… there we have it #SOTY… SHOE OF THE YEAR!

The éS STYLUS is available now at eSskateboarding.com and local skate shops.