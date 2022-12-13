Rick Griffin Collaborates With CALIFORNIA LOCOS For Skateboard & Apparel Collection

Los Angeles art collective CALIFORNIA LOCOS has launched a limited collection with Rick Griffin, consisting of numbered skateboards, apparel, and accessories.

Legendary artist Rick Griffin profoundly influenced the parallel worlds of surf, rock, and art as a pioneering artist of the psychedelic rock poster era. This limited-edition collection features prints of Griffin’s most recognizable masterpieces.Curated by creative director Nano Nóbrega, the collection features high-performance street, retro, and cruiser skateboards, t-shirts, hoodies, surf ponchos, and a surfboard case.

The skateboards are sold as completes or decks that can be hung on the wall as a piece of collectible art. Each board is packed with style and premium components built to last. The limited-numbered skateboards are offered as single decks, retro decks, completes, cruiser boards, and skate-surf boards. Inspired by Griffin’s impact on everything from graffiti to graphics to fine art, each item in the collection pays tribute to Griffin as an “Original Loco” and a true SoCal archetype.

More than 300 people recently joined in for a tribute event in Venice Beach hosted by CALIFORNIA LOCOS. The celebration included the first screening of Pacific Vibrations in 50 years. CALIFORNIA LOCOS founder and award-winning filmmaker Dave Tourjé showcased Griffin’s artwork in a new short film titled Rick Griffin Interlude 01, Pacific Vibrations. Griffin’s family, friends, and peers were present in celebration of his life and legacy.

Griffin was an iconic figure in the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, and fine art. While in high school, Griffin created many surfer drawings, which led to the comic strip “Murphy” for Surfer Magazine in 1961. In San Francisco, Griffin became a pioneering artist of the psychedelic rock poster era, making his mark as one of the leading designers during the ‘60s. In 1969, Griffin moved his family back to Southern California to work on the poster art for John Severson’s last surf movie, “Pacific Vibrations,” a film that captured pivotal moments in surf culture. Griffin paved the way as an exceptional artist in abstract typography and comic renderings; his work regularly appeared in Zap Comix. Rick Griffin created dozens of instant classics from the Grateful Dead’s best-known posters and album covers to Jimi Hendrix, Neil Young, The Cult, Jackson Browne, and more.

The limited CALIFORNIA LOCOS x Rick Griffin collection is available at CaliforniaLocos.com.