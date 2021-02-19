Saucony Launches Limited Icon Pack

Footwear brand Saucony has officially rolled out a limited edition sneaker release this week, dubbed the “Icon Pack”.

Inspired by the award winning and all around classic Jazz sneaker, the collection offers a lineup of 5 of Saucony’s fastest Men’s running shoes yet: the Endorphin Pro, Endorphin Speed, Endorphin Shift, Kinava 12, and the Peregrine 11.

From classic design lines to the signature colorways, the Icon Pack is the perfect bridge between performance and lifestyle. Sport your favorite pair of Icons to the gym and then grab a (socially distanced) lunch with your friend right after. Have the best of both worlds in a pair of Saucony Icons.

The Saucony Icon Pack is available now, ranging from $110 to $200, at Saucony.com.