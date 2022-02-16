Spring Slipper Styles From REEF

The Spring 2022 season is nearly a month away, which means the weather will begin to warm up (hopefully). For those still weathering the cold, REEF drops off a list of comfy slipper options to keep these last few months of winter as enjoyable as possible.

REEF offers a wide range of men’s and women’s slippers and house shoes for those still working from home or even back in the office. Below are some of our faves.

REEF Cozy Slippers (Women’s) – $60

These help the ladies make the most these colder months and time at home. Perfect for staying warm while working at your makeshift “office” or at night when you’re snuggled up with a blanket and movie. The REEF Cozy Slippers are available in seven different colors.

REEF Beach Bum Sage (Women’s) – $70

The Beach Bum Sage is a cozy, platform style that embodies some of this season’s most popular trends. A house shoe that can also be worn outside, they’re the perfect addition that will add a little spice to any casual winter outfit. They are available in three colors.

REEF Glider (Men’s) – $60

The REEF Glider slipper is ridiculously comfortable with a super padded footbed, a faux shearling liner and ethically sourced soft suede upper.

REEF One Slide Chill (Men’s) – $40

The One Slide Chill is perfect for the man who lives in slides year round, because now he gets a cozy version! Perfect for lounging around the house, these slides feature a squishy-soft footbed and wide, comfy strap with extra padding and the plushest, towel-iest faux shearling you’ll ever feel.