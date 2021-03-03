REEF & Major League Baseball Team Up for Footwear Collection

REEF wants to upgrade your fan gear for the Spring 2021 season with the new REEF x MLB collaboration!

The partnership between REEF, the industry leader in comfortable beach-inspired footwear, and the MLB has officially rolled out in time for spring training.

The drop includes both men and women branded sandals with logos of seven top baseball teams – the Yankees, Red Sox, Cubs, Rangers, Giants, Padres and Dodgers.

It features REEF’s beloved Fanning flip flop, which is famously equipped with a built-in bottle opener, making it the perfect tailgating sandal for baseball fans. The women’s REEF x MLB collection features a stylish, yet comfortable design with slim, smooth straps for casual wear while cheering on your favorite team.

The REEF x MLB collection is available now at Reef.com.