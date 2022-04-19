PUMA x Butter Goods Collection Draws Inspiration from the 90s

PUMA and Australian skate label Butter Goods have partnered for a new collection, giving a nod to the 1990s with inspiration from the ethos of Butter Goods, where skateboarding and music collide.

Archive-inspired silhouettes with contemporary fits and a strong visual design language combine PUMA’s sportswear DNA with Butter Goods’ unorthodox approach. The PUMA x BUTTER GOODS sophomore collection features their second spin on the PUMA Slipstream Lo, dropping in two colorways, as well as their take on the classic PUMA Suede VTG, this time going for a hairy suede look in blue and white colorway options.

Striking graphic co-branding, and retro inspired colorways on the apparel create a standout offering of both classic streetwear and bold, statement looks. Apparel includes polos, hoodies, graphic tees and accessory staples including a tote, cap and flat-brim cap.

The PUMA x BUTTER GOODS collection will be available on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store and select retailers on April 23rd.