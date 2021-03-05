UNIQLO Unveils +J SS21 Collection

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announces the launch of the +J Spring/Summer 2021 collection, dropping late this month.

The drop follows up last season’s popular return of UNIQLO’s collaboration with legendary designer Jil Sander, who brings her signature modern style to this exceptional line for women and men.

The +J Spring/Summer 2021 collection captures the sense of emerging from the darkness of winter and enjoying the energy and lightness of spring. Reduced to their purest form, sharp silhouettes display an airy clarity. “The overall idea is sophistication,” commented Jil Sander. “A kind of purity that lets us think of regeneration and a fresh start.”

The collection utilizes a selection of natural fibers and comfortable blends defines effortless styles with luxurious texture and sheen. The color palette reflects the chromatic colors of the northern lights, with the indigo and ink of summer night skies in cool contrast to ivory, caramel, and khaki.

The +J SS21 collection by UNIQLO drops March 25 in stores and online at Uniqlo.com.