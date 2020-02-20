PUMA Drops New Future Rider & Style Rider

PUMA expands its RIDER franchise with the debut of two new styles: the FUTURE RIDER Play On and STYLE RIDER Play On.

Shown here via ambassadors YBN Cordae and DaniLeigh, the new styles boast vibrant colors and retro designs, nods to the ‘80s.

The FUTURE RIDER Play On sports a sleek white midsole and Formstrip with black suede overlays, displayed alongside vibrant colors such as blue color paired with red and neon green along with bold color splashes of neon green, pink, orange and violet. The ladies get a purple-pink colorway.

The STYLE RIDER Play On carries a flashier look with bold materials, a wavy design and slimmer outsole. The sneaker is available in vibrant red and white, plus new shock-absorbing comfortable RIDERFOAM for high rebound.

Both PUMA sneakers drop Feb. 22 at PUMA stores and select retailers, as well as PUMA.com.