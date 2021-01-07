Reebok x DreamWorks Animation Debut Kung Fu Panda Collection

In partnership with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Brand Development, Reebok has unveiled its upcoming Reebok x Kung Fu Panda full-family footwear and apparel collection.

Celebrating the iconic animated franchise, the collection features unique themes from the Kung Fu Panda franchise, its loveable hero Po, and the styles and teachings of the supporting cast:













Instapump Fury “Dragon Warrior” ($200) This tonal Instapump Fury execution embodies Po’s evolution from Panda to Dragon Warrior – a symbol of hard work and dedication. Prominent features include a furry suede upper with dragon graphic on top, a textile Pump bladder and pull tabs nodding to his iconic patchwork shorts, a collar lining that ties back to his belt and waist band, asymmetric Pump ball noodle and dragon graphics, a sockliner design paying homage to fortune cookies and Po’s journey to becoming a kung fu master, TPU shank at the outsole constructed with a bamboo finish representing Po’s fighting staff, and lucky number graphics at the heel as a nod to the year of each Kung Fu Panda film release. Also available in Versa Pump for kids.



This color-blocked Club C execution brings together each of film’s six Kung Fu Masters’ unique wardrobes via a tapestry of materials and colors: the toe for Crane’s pants, the toe box for Po’s fur, the crosscheck for Tigress’s kimono, the heel for Po’s patchwork pants, the eyestays for each master’s fighting foot wrap, the tongue for Mantis’ exoskeleton, the heel tab for Monkey’s fur, the window box for Monkey’s wrist cuffs, the heel webbing for Viper’s scales and the collar lining for Po’s waistband. The shoe also features a custom Reebok Kanji logo at the heel. Available in adult sizing.



Similar to the “Master Your Own Style” iteration but with a more-subtle graphic execution, the Club C “Calling All Zodiacs” model celebrates the unique ideologies and mentalities of each of the film’s seven Kung Fu Masters: Po, Tigress, Monkey, Crane, Viper, Mantis and Shifu. Available in adult, grade school, preschool and toddler sizing.



This thoughtful iteration of the energetic Zig Kinetica celebrates the Soul – a key theme for Lunar New Year – encouraging wearers to believe in themselves and to trust their inner spirit. This narrative is brought to life with an upper graphic execution paying homage to the golden spirit world that Po enters in the franchise’s third film, an all-over spiritual graphic on the sockliner, a cherry blossom heel graphic and a sublimated soul graphic across the all-textile upper. Available in adult, grade school, preschool and toddler sizing.

The Reebok x Kung Fu Panda collection drops January 8th at Reebok.com before its wider release on January 15th at select local retailers, in time for the Lunar New Year.