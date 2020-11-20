PUMA Expands RS Franchise with New Women’s Launch: RS-Curve

PUMA’s RS sneaker franchise just got a little bigger with the debut of the RS-Curve.

The women’s-specific style, the RS-Curve, boasts the classic RS family chunky design and features vivid colors. The shoe gets a glowing look from the metallic foil heat press overlays, 3D printed details on the eyestay, and wavy midsole design.

Further design details include a mesh upper, debossed and screen printed formstrip on the toecap, bonded suede overlays, and R-System midsole.

The RS-Curves joins PUMA’s growing signature RS franchise, inclusive of options for men’s, women’s and kids. It is available now at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC store and select retailers for $100 USD.