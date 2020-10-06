K-Swiss Introduces “Good to Great” Collection

K-Swiss has released its new Hypercourt Supreme style in a limited edition colorway as a part of their FW20 “Good To Great”.

Hypercourt Supreme targets a competitive player who is looking for a light and responsive shoe to get them to the ball faster. Worn by ATP and WTA professional athletes, the Hypercourt Supreme incorporates Surge 7.0 for maximum energy return and Dragguard 7.0, elevating outsole durability. Additionally, a comfortable upper bootie construction ensures a secure fit.

The new K-Swiss Hypercourt Supreme is available for both men and women at KSwiss.com for $135 USD.