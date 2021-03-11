Stadium Goods Debuts Premium Apparel Brand STADIUM

Stadium Goods has offically rolled out its own premium apparel brand, dubbed simply STADIUM.

Featuring finely crafted streetwear in modern and classic styles, the brand is designed with premium fabrics that are primarily cut and sewn.

The debut capsule consists of 11 pieces, including a crisp rugby sweater, a luxe tie-dye hoodie, a classic leather varsity jacket/hoodie combo, and an elegantly casual fleece tracksuit.

STADIUM is available now at Stadium Goods stores in New York and Chicago, online at StadiumGoods.com/STADIUM and Farfetch, and will be available at select boutique retail partners.