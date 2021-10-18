Sprayground Drops Richie Rich-Inspired Apparel Collection

Streetwear brand Sprayground has announced it’s new collaboration with Richie Rich.

The collaboration with the 1950s pop culture icon exemplifies the brand’s history of designing disruptive fashions that provoke a reaction while turning heads. Sprayground combines the fun and colorful art from the original comic Richie Rich to create a one-of-a-kind line that is both timeless and fashionable.

The style are reflected in the aesthetic of the graphic tees, hats, hoodies, button-down shirts and an exclusive backpack; with the money shark, gold coins, and dollar signs to authenticate the look and feel of the classic American cartoon.

Known for its loud designs, the Richie Rich collection will be no different!

The limited-edition collection is available online at the Sprayground website and limited boutiques nationwide.