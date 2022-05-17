Clarks Enters The Metaverse With Clarks x Roblox Collaboration: CICAVERSE

Clarks Shoes has been known for their technological innovation for almost two centuries, as well as their design expertise in footwear. Now, they will take their pioneering approach to the next level and enter a brand-new era in the metaverse.

The Clarks CICAVERSE, created by premier metaverse development studio MELON, will celebrate one of the brand’s most iconic, unisex childrenswear styles and inspire a whole new generation of fans via an immersive gaming experience on Roblox.

The Clarks CICA sneaker, is an all-purpose, all-terrain sneaker silhouette designed by young athletes, for young athletes – allowing them to reach their highest potential, whatever their playground. From the CICAVERSE to IRL street sports, Clarks’ craftsmanship combines with athlete expertise for trainers that tackle the halfpipe, the bike ramp, and everything else in between.

When stepping inside the Clarks Stadium, players can get set for the sports tournament of a lifetime. Inside the game, kids will put the CICA through its paces as they battle it out with their friends to see who can grab the highest scores – from showing off their slickest BMX tricks and breakdance skills, to racing to the Parkour finish line with a little help from the real-life young athletes, who have used their sporting expertise to help Clarks create the newly designed CICA shoe collection.

Athletes featured in the game include UK viral breakdance sensation B-Girl Terra (who is soon taking on her ultimate challenge, the 2024 Paris Olympics); UK parkour champion and trainee stuntman Robbie Griffith; and US 11-year-old BMX rider, Connor Stitt.

To reward the first winners, Clarks has brought to life a limited-edition gold CICA X Roblox medallion necklace that also exists in the game itself. To honor the British brand’s 197-year heritage, the same number of necklaces have been produced, made in Clarks’ original home of Somerset. They will be gifted worldwide. Virtually, players will have the opportunity to complete challenges to unlock this exclusive prize too.

With lots of exciting updates, exclusive product drops and in-game appearances set to launch throughout 2022 – this really is just the beginning of the Clarks CICAVERSE journey. To experience the Clarks x Roblox game visit Roblox.com.

The Clarks CICA sneaker is available in classic colorways; Black Combi, Pink and White at ClarksUSA.com.