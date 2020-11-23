Vans Unveils Digital Coloring Book For One-of-a-Kind Custom Footwear For Holiday 2020

This holiday season, Vans promotes creative expression and personalization through a digital-first coloring book for Vans fans to click, color and create to make their own custom work of art.

Vans has partnered with Philadelphia-based artist Andy Rementer to design three holiday-themed pieces featuring various quirky characters, objects and typography to spread Vans holiday cheer. You can visit Vans.com/MakeItSpecial to choose your artwork and send to a friend, family or loved one. Users can download their personalized artwork and make it into their very own one-of-a-kind pair of Vans Customs.

Through Vans’ holiday customization campaign, you can color and customize your own art, upload it to Vans Customs, and choose from various Classic footwear models including the Vans Authentic, Era, Classic Slip-On, Old Skool or Sk8-Hi styles watch your design come to life. You can size, scale and compliment your art with a range of materials, patterns and design details to make your own, one-of-a-kind pair of Vans. Those looking for their own custom carryall can even add their artwork to a Vans Backpack.

As an added bonus, Vans Family members will be able to unlock access to three exclusive fleece options including an action sports-inspired fleece pullover in addition to a music and art-inspired crewneck fleece each featuring art and illustrations by artist, Andy Rementer. Vans Family members will have to sign-in to have access to purchase the exclusive fleece designs beginning this November.

Head to Vans.com/makeitspecial to check it out.