Chums Japan Launches 40th Anniversary Collection in the U.S.

We have the latest installment in the Chums 40th anniversary collection is straight from Tokyo.

Products developed by Chums Tokyo-based office are highly sought after by outdoorists (and those who like to look the part), but rarely make their way to the U.S.. For the first time they’re widely available in the U.S. via Chums.com.

Chums and its red-footed avian mascot, the Chums Booby Bird, have a global association with creating eyewear retainers and protective accessories for dry-land and water-based activities. This limited new release includes five products, incorporating the distinctly colorful artistic aesthetic prevalent under the Chums Japan umbrella. It includes a fun, oversized camp mug, cooler tote, two reversible bucket hats, and a canvas tote perfect for hauling weekend supplies.

Items in the collection, include:

40th Anniversary Canvas Tote: Practical style for the beach or around town, this mid-sized cotton canvas tote features the Chums 40th Anniversary artwork on one side and the iconic Booby Bird on the other.

Photo courtesy of Chums

40th Anniversary Camper Mug: A new product category for Chums in the U.S. Available in two colorways, this oversized 18.6 oz, BPA-free plastic mug features the Chums 40th Anniversary artwork, an ergonomically-designed handle for security, and a lanyard for clipping it to a pack or bag when not in use. Available in understated red and yellow colorways, perfect for amplifying the camp vibe while sipping a drink outside.

Photo courtesy of Chums

Reversible Print Hat: Boonie-style hat crafted from a lightweight blend of cotton and polyester. An adjustable strap keeps it from blowing away on windy days. Reversible in design and available in two colors, each with a vibrant pattern on one side and a low-key solid color on the other.

Photo courtesy of Chums

Recycle Wallet: Durable tri-fold wallet keeps cash, cards, and more secure with an environmentally-friendly style. Made from RENU recycled polyester, its classic tri-fold design features five card slots, a cash sleeve, and zippered coin pocket. Available in three distinct patterns.

Photo courtesy of Chums

Soft Cooler Tote: A must-have for days at the river, lake, or pool. This large, insulated tote made from heavy-duty recycled polyester will keep beverages frosty for hours. External stash pocket and internal mesh pocket keep smaller essentials easily accessible. Available in three colors.