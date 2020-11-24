Seed x CBAAF Sweatshirt Drops For $0

Pioneering consumer life science brand Seed teams up with streetwear brand Come Back as a Flower’s (CBAAF) for a limited edition drop that you can actually get for free… but you have to earn it.

Launching now, exclusively on Seed’s Instagram, anyone who wants to test their scientific knowledge will be invited to partake in a 6-day digital course on the connection between humans and the environment. After completing the course, users will receive a limited-edition, sustainable sweatshirt from CBAAF + Seed that money cannot buy – only available to those who complete the course.

More details on this collaboration below. Also, visit the SEED Instagram to more.