Lexus & Salehe Bembury Team Up For Collaborative Apparel Collection

Driven by a shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of design and creativity, luxury automaker Lexus teams up with designer Salehe Bembury for a collection of apparel with Champion.

Lexus’ future-looking mobility innovation and Bembury’s signature nature-inspired design ethos come together for this capsule. In celebration of the next generation of Lexus and its commitment to electrification, the collaborative brings together two distinct design approaches that come to life on the blank canvas of Champion’s most popular styles.

“This collaboration was a new type of challenge for me. It is both challenging and rewarding to explore design outside of footwear and allowed me to think outside of my usual realm of design,” said Bembury.

For this partnership, Bembury approached Lexus’ push towards the electrification of its vehicle lineup through his own lens, while bringing in graphic elements derived from the overall partnership and the Lexus NX vehicle. The 2022 Lexus NX, which was designed and engineered with the future of luxury in mind, served as a point of inspiration. The all-new vehicle ushers in a new era of electrification, intuitive technology, performance and design.

The Lexus x Salehe Bembury collection includes three unisex items: a hoodie, T-shirt and hat. The designs themselves were created by merging recognizable elements of Bembury’s body of work, such as his logo and signature fingerprint, with graphic elements derived from the Lexus brand and its NX vehicle. As an emblem of a fresh and forward-thinking approach, the collaboration reimagines Lexus’ iconic logo, distilling Lexus’ human-centric design into an apparel collection.

The unisex apparel pieces are available in sizes S-XL and range in price from $50 – $150. The collection will be available for purchase exclusively at HBX.com.