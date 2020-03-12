Diamond Supply Co x Slayer Collaborate On New Collection

Diamond Supply Co. collaborate with legendary metal band Slayer for their first-ever capsule collection together.

Diamond founder Nicholas Tershay has been a fan of the band since he was a child, purchasing Slayer’s Show No Mercy at age 10 and attended numerous shows throughout the 80’s and 90’s. So, it’s been a lifelong dream to work with Slayer… and here it is.

The Diamond x Slayer capsule includes a range of t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, hats and accessories, including skateboards, grip tape and guitar picks.

The drop is available March 13th at Diamond’s online store DiamondSupplyCo.com.