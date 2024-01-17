Reebok Bringing Back Allen Iverson’s Iconic “Answer III” Sneaker

Reebok has announced the return of Allen Iverson’s iconic signature sneaker, the Answer III, set to drop this week.

The shoe was Iverson’s fourth Reebok signature footwear model and the third within his historic “Answer” series. The NBA legend debuted the “Answer III” for the first time on court in 1999.

It returns this week in its original white/black colorway, with the 2024 retro boasting a premium leather upper atop a DMX Foam midsole.

Photos courtesy of Reebok

The Reebok Answer III returns January 19th. It can be purchased at Reebok.com and select retailers.