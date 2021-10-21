Celebrity Style & Fashion for 2021

Celebrities often rock effortless and timeless fashion trends that are worth replicating. Whether you wish to update your closet or want to up your style quotient, here’s the rundown of the latest celebrity styles and fashion trends to take inspiration from.

Sophie Turner’s Band T-Shirts

If you have a desire to recreate the 60s and 70s retro-flair, take notes from Sophie Turner’s band t-shirts and look effortlessly stylish. These tees are easy to style and can be worn with skinny jeans or high-waist shorts. Opt for a classic silhouette and complete the look with a pair of chunky sneakers to get a more timeless feel. You can also try this band t-shirt with a pencil skirt or suit to put a spin on the work-appropriate outfit. There are so many options in this ensemble that makes you look chic while being comfortable.

Victoria Beckham’s Long Coat with Turtle Neck

The iconic and fashion-forward Victoria Beckham often pairs long coats with turtle necks to stay warm in cold winters without compromising the style statement. This outfit creates a streamlined and slimmer appearance while adding some length. Although the combination looks gorgeous in dark shades, don’t be afraid to experiment with brighter hues to add a pop of color. Finish the look with long trousers with a slight flare and make yourself runway-ready in no time.

Rihanna’s Hoop Earrings Style

There is no occasion where the hoop earrings cannot fit, which is why this trend is still ruling the jewelry industry. Rihanna has never given up on this style and loves flaunting her collection of hoops of different shapes, sizes, and textures everywhere, whether glamorous occasions, runway walks or baseball matches. This singer-cum-entrepreneur has taken a step ahead in turning this exaggerating jewelry style into an everyday essential.

Meghan Markle’s Closed-Toe Pointy Pumps

Megan’s love for closed-toe heels is visible to everyone, and this style also syncs with her bold personality. Pumps not only look gorgeous and classy but are versatile enough to suit a wide range of ensembles. From evening gowns to formal suits, there’s absolutely nothing pumps can’t be worn with. These classic stiletto pumps also add a style boost to your overall appearance.

Irina Shayk’s Gabbi Bag

This ultra-glamorous bag has created a buzz since the moment it stepped into the fashion world. For the past few weeks, international stars like Irina Shayk and Hailey Bieber have been embracing this fashion trend. This bag with a puffy silhouette is reminiscent of a popular 90s trend. The simple, clean look and rounded cloud shape look so chic and fashionable. This tiny shoulder bag has become something of an icon around Hollywood and on social media this season.

Celebrity Jewelry Brands That Should Be On Your Radar

Most international celebrities like Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kerry Washington are now investing in contemporary jewelry labels. Their designer pieces are crafted with the finely-sourced materials such as natural pearls and are worth adding to your jewel box. The price of these ornaments ranges from $120 to $1000, depending on the brand