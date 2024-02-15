Herschel Supply Delivers Spring 2024 Apparel Collection

Lifestyle brand Herschel Supply, known for its vast array of backpacks and travel accessories, has relaunched its apparel line for the Spring 2024 season.

The new apparel collection features an assortment of essential tees, matching sweat-sets, and hats with a relaxed fit in mind. The collection features core Herschel pieces, set to become a staple for every season.

The new Herschel collection is designed for a new year of travel, pairing signature styles with new colors, prints and silhouettes inspired by movement and exploration.

Photos courtesy of Herschel Supply

The Herschel Supply Spring 2024 collection is available now online and in select retailers, ranging for $35 to $130 USD.