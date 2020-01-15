Former MLB Player Brandon League Launches Parallel X League

This week, we offer a first look at “modern heritage” brand Parallel X League, a clothing label founded by former MLB pitcher Brandon League.

Why? Well, League has always had a hard time finding stylish, unique clothing that would fit his body type, so it was created out of necessity. He’s a traveler and creative mind, as well as a former MLB pitcher for teams like the L.A. Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. However, he found his craft and his voice off the field, curating his wardrobe with modern urban aesthetics and hints of his laid back Hawaiian heritage. From up-cycled clothes combed from thrift store aisles to high fashion designer pieces, Brandon’s closet became a source of eclectic inspiration.

After more than a decade collecting new views, tastes and fabrics on the road, Brandon realized that his love for tailored, high-quality clothes often left him with few choices that fit his athletic build. This would ultimately give birth to PXL, where Brandon moved from curator to creator.

As for the name, “Parallel” represents harmony — the balance between our journeys and exciting new frontiers.

“We recognize that the past and future coexist as we journey through stages in our lives, whether it be switching careers or discovering new surroundings,” says the brand. “Inspired by this meaning, our modern-heritage line moves with the fast-paced fashion industry while keeping what is most important constant: lasting quality, tailored fit for the athletic build, and our Parallel philosophy.”

