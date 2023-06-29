Reebok Set To Drop The “FOMO Is Dead” Collection

Reebok introduces the built to last “FOMO Is Dead” footwear and apparel lifestyle collection, comprised of classic footwear styles.

The product featured in the line is a departure from the iconic, pristine white classic Reebok sneakers. “FOMO Is Dead” was created to remind sneaker enthusiasts that sneakers are meant to be lived in, not displayed on a shelf. Each pair of shoes in the collection features a vintage aesthetic and heritage details to make the pieces feel pre-worn and lived in.

CLUB C 85 – The iconic court shoe, the Club C 85, incorporates Reebok heritage colorways and

a badge from the Reebok Archive on the tongue to spark nostalgia. White/burgundy and white/green available in unisex sizing. White/rose and white/blue available in women’s sizing.

CLASSIC LEATHER – Featuring a soft terry lining and faded suede heel tab, this version of the historic Reebok running shoe feels lived in and comfortable fresh out of the box. White/grey, white/chalk, and chalk/blue available in unisex sizing. White/rose and Vintage chalk/blue available in women’s sizing.

BB 4000 II – Originally launched in 1989, the BB 4000 III was the update to Reebok’s first basketball footwear range from 1986. This iteration of the shoe stays true to the worn-in, heritage feel. White/maroon and chalk/blue available in unisex sizing.

BB 4000 II MID – This shoe features a blended design language informed by the classic lineage of the BB family and of the early PUMP-Basketball era. The model stays true to the vintage aesthetic with suede accents and a terry lining. White/green and chalk/blue available in unisex sizing.

The Reebok FOMO Is Dead collection drops July 1 on Reebok.com.