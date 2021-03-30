Rastaclat Partners With Seek The Positive Foundation For Brand’s Biggest Giveback Ever

Premium accessories brand Rastaclat has partnered with the Seek the Positive Foundation and Skillshare, an online learning community, for an exciting giveback throughout the entire year of 2021.

This partnership originated through the shared belief that every human should strive for personal development and have the tools to achieve it daily.

“In the current environment of a global pandemic, education has been disrupted in monumental ways. The problem is traditional education is failing to equip our youth with the tools to live life to their fullest potential. We have partnered with the Seek the Positive Foundation and Skillshare to bring value to the Rastaclat community by offering curriculums by seasoned instructors in subjects ranging from entrepreneurship, art, photography and mindfulness to get inspired, create change, and unite to do good for themselves and others. Our goal is to help the foundation grant scholarships to the curriculums to shape a better future and fulfill our vision of equality and personal development.” – Daniel Kasidi, Rastaclat Founder & CEO.

Throughout the year, the Seek the Positive Foundation will be granting Skillshare scholarships to the Rastaclat community, giving them one year access to Skillshare.com, to help them chase their passion and unlock their side hustle or new professional skill. Online subjects include creative career building, marketing, professional development and more, with timelines ranging from one-off lessons to 12-part series. The goal is to give the Rastaclat community a broader scope when it comes to learning and allow them the chance to interact with other likeminded individuals. And to tie it all together, Rastaclat will be giving away a full set of Seek The Positive bracelets to keep the positivity flowing.

Skillshare teachers are icons, experts, and industry figures who share their experience, wisdom, and trusted tools with their students. To further inspire the community, the Seek the Positive Foundation and Rastaclat will be featuring these teachers each quarter and even more, will be giving their followers the classes for free.

For more info, visit Rastaclat.com/pages/SkillShare.