Herschel Supply x Chocolate Skateboards Bag & Accessories Collection

Lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. has teamed up with Chocolate Skateboards on a collaborative collection designed with long-haul skate trips in mind.

Joining their shared passion for skate culture and travel, the Chocolate for Herschel Supply Collection offers duffles with skateboard straps, insulated coolers, and accessories equipped for travel essentials.

The collection consists of signature Herschel Supply silhouettes reimagined for the ultimate skate trip and includes the following seven styles:

Mammoth Backpack ($129.99) – features a padded 15” laptop sleeve, mesh water bottle pockets, stowable ripstop rain cover, and a detachable skate tool pouch

Sutton Carryall Duffle ($139.99) – detailed with velcro deck straps, a removable riptop laundry bag, and carrying straps that convert from hand carry to backpack

Alexander Zip Tote ($109.99) – made for the ultimate skate trip and equipped with a detachable mesh pouch for skate tools and a luggage trolley strap

Insulated Pop Quiz Cooler 12 Pack ($99.99) – keeps your beverages cold while on the move

Ultralight Crossbody ($54.99) – designed with reflective webbing details and a removable shoulder strap

Chapter Travel Kit ($49.99) – Ideal for organizing everyday items and features a convenient carrying handle and waterproof zipper

Camera Case ($44.99) – designed to offer quick access to your point and shoot, making it easy to document your life on the road

The Chocolate for Herschel Supply Collection is available at Herschel Supply stores, Herschelsupply.com, and select global retailers.